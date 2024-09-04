Amid ownership tussle, Karnataka CM has development agenda for Chamundi

MYSURU: Even as the Mysuru royal family has claimed ownership of Chamundi Hill and the temple continues its legal tussle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority’s first meeting, with the focus on improving basic facilities, developing temples and banning illegal construction atop the hill to make it more attractive.

Presiding over the first meeting of the Authority at Dasoha Bhavan, Siddaramaiah said the government decided to set up Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority and passed the bill on the lines of development bodies for MM Hill temple, Savadatti Yellamma and other temples falling under the Endowment department.

He said there was a committee that provided basic facilities but the Authority has been constituted to further develop the temple that attracts thousands of devotees across the region. However, they have constructed a bus station, multi-level parking and shopping complex.

Siddaramaiah said work on the drinking water project, that was started in 2018, is yet to be completed along with waste treatment plants. I have directed officers to complete all pending projects within a month, he added.

The government has decided to form a task force to provide security to devotees visiting the temple and will install CCTV cameras under the CSR fund, improve illumination with streetlights and also extend health coverage and support the education of the temple staff.

On the other hand, the authorities were directed to prepare a masterplan for the development of 24 temples, taking into consideration suggestions from ministers and elected representatives. Work will be taken up at Kote Anjaneya, Varaha, Bhuvaneshwari, Gayathri and Prasanna Krishnaswamy temples.

The focus will also be on cleanliness in temple complexes, and improving facilities like toilets and drinking water. The authority has decided to contribute Rs 11 crore matching grant for implementation of the Union government’s ‘prasada’ programme.

Clarifying that there is no dearth of funds, he said Chamundi temple has deposits of Rs162 crore and Rs6 crore in savings account. The temple revenue was Rs 49.64 crore in 2023-24 of which Rs21 crore is expenses and Rs17 crore is revenue till July 2024, with expenditure at Rs6.9 crore.

He directed officers to conduct a survey of government land and identify encroachments that will be cleared on priority.

