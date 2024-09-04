Chamundeshwari Development Authority meeting violated court order: Mysuru royal family

MYSURU: The erstwhile Mysuru royal family has expressed displeasure at the maiden meeting of the Chamundeshwari Development Authority, which was chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, stating that the authorities violated the court order. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said, “Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024, is under legal challenge in the Karnataka High Court.

The court issued an interim order on July 26, directing that the Act should not be implemented till further notice. Despite this, the meeting was held, which is in direct violation of the court’s order.”

Pramodadevi Wadiyar, who filed the case before the court, communicated to the secretary of the authority that the court had passed an ad interim order directing that the Act should not effected. Hence, the meeting was in violation of the interim order, and she requested the authority not to alter the status quo ante.