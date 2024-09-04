Panel to be formed to oversee old cases: Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has decided to constitute a committee to review important cases, including the Bitcoin scam, alleged irregularities while managing Covid and misappropriation of funds in the Maharshi ST Development Corporation.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said here on Tuesday that these cases are being investigated by special investigation teams (SITs) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the investigations are at various stages of completion. “I am also monitoring these cases. To review them, we will constitute a committee,’’ he said.

The Bitcoin case is about withdrawal of money from government coffers that surfaced in 2017, the Covid scandal is to do with alleged irregularities in purchasing medical equipment and masks during Covid and the Valmiki corporation scam is about illegal siphoning off money from the ST corporation to private accounts in Telangana.

On cases related to the allotment of land to the Siddarth Vihar Trust, managed by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and family, Parameshwara said the issue is before Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and he has to take a decision.

“Thousands of people submit memorandums to the governor and the truth comes out only after verifying these petitions. There should be no blame game till the truth comes out,’’ he added.

On meeting Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Parameshwara said when party members visit Delhi, it is natural for them to meet party leaders. “PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi too met party leaders. Each one of us is given a different task. One need not give any political angle to such meetings. I was told to regulate negative comments on the party and Gandhi family on social media,” he said.