As controversy rages, MUDA chief hospitalised

BENGALURU: K. Marigowda, Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), was urgently admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru after experiencing severe discomfort. Marigowda showed signs of exhaustion and significant distress while en route to Bengaluru by car. Initially hospitalized in Bengaluru, he was later transferred to Mysuru for specialized treatment.

Marigowda, who has strong connections with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has faced significant challenges since assuming his role as MUDA Chairman. His tenure has been marred by controversies that have complicated matters for the Chief Minister. Recently, Mysuru Congress leader M. Siddegowda accused Marigowda of exacerbating the MUDA crisis, citing his correspondence with the Deputy Commissioner and MUDA Commissioner as evidence of his mismanagement.

In another development, it has been reported that Marigowda’s wife, Jayashree, a teacher, recently purchased a multi-storey house in the upscale Dattagalli area of Mysuru for approximately Rs 6 crore. This transaction has added to the scrutiny surrounding Marigowda.

BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath, who initially highlighted the MUDA issues, has been vocally critical of Marigowda. Vishwanath has accused Marigowda of lacking transparency in MUDA operations and alleged that Marigowda is constructing a house on a 50x80 site in Mysuru while also owning additional properties in Bengaluru.

In response to Vishwanath’s allegations, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh has obtained a court injunction preventing Vishwanath from making further statements.

Sources indicate that Marigowda has been under immense pressure due to the MUDA site allotment controversy and intensified media scrutiny, particularly following a BJP padayatra to Mysuru. Additionally, Marigowda’s recent visit to Bengaluru is under investigation, with claims that he was aware of the relocation of MUDA’s significant activities to a new office in Bengaluru, a move orchestrated by Byrathi Suresh.