Cooperation Minister Rajanna asserts Siddaramaiah will remain unscathed from MUDA scam allegations

HEBBANAHALLI (SAKLESHPUR) : Stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will definitely get justice in the alleged MUDA scam, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna said Siddaramaiah was not in a position to influence the MUDA when the sites were allotted.

After visiting the Yettinahole project site here on Wednesday, he told reporters that MUDA sites were allocated after a resolution was passed during a meeting attended by BJP and JDS MLAs when BJP was in power.

Referring to MLA RV Deshpande’s wish to become CM, Rajanna said the post is not vacant. “Many leaders aim for the CM’s chair, but this is not the time to squabble over the post. By drumming up the alleged MUDA scam, opposition parties are trying to tarnish the image of Siddaramaiah, who is the strongest backward class leader in the state.”

The Congress is considering the Channapatna bypoll as a prestige issue, and all leaders are working together to win the seat, Rajanna said. “The party high command will finalise the candidate after discussions with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar,” he added. Perhaps for the first time, Rajanna lauded Shivakumar for his efforts to implement the first stage of the Yettinahole project by clearing all hurdles. He thanked Shivakumar on behalf of the people of seven districts that will benefit from the project.

Hassan MP Shreyas Patel and KHB Chairman KM Shivalingegowda among others were present.