Couple fined for dumping sick pet dog into River Cauvery in Kodagu

MADIKERI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple in Kodagu dumped their pet dog in the River Cauvery. The incident was reported within the Hodduru Panchayat limits in Madikeri Taluk.

The couple, Kariappa and Veena, reside in Paluru village. They travelled five kilometres from their home towards the River Cauvery in Hodduru, taking their pet dog with them. Eye-witnesses confirmed that the dog was being carried in a gunny bag. Upon reaching the bridge near Hodduru, the couple got out of the car and threw the collared and chained dog, still in the gunny bag, into the river. The incident was witnessed by a civic worker, who immediately alerted the Hodduru Grama Panchayat President, Hamza.

“I visited the spot immediately, and we tried to save the dog. But it had drowned in the river,” shared Hamza. He explained that several residents in Hodduru are often found dumping rubbish into the River Cauvery, and as a result, a worker had been deployed to curb this illegal practice. However, the worker was shocked when the couple dumped their pet dog into the river.

“When the worker questioned the couple, they shared that their pet dog was suffering from a prolonged illness, and so they drowned the dog in the river,” Hamza explained. He added that CCTV cameras had been installed in the area to prevent rubbish dumping. However, the couple avoided the CCTV and took this extreme measure to rid themselves of their ill pet dog.

Hamza added that although no severe punishment was enforced, the couple tried contacting a few influential people to avoid any penalty. Nonetheless, the panchayat fined the couple Rs 3,000 and warned them not to repeat such actions. “The River Cauvery is used for drinking water, and the panchayat regularly undertakes cleaning of the river premises. However, we often find residents dumping waste into the river,” he added.