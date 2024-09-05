Ground floor of premier Bidar government hospital in Karnataka floods after heavy Rain

BIDAR: Heavy rain flooded the ground floor of Bidar institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) hospital building late on Tuesday, forcing the staff to shift emergency patients to the old, hundred-bed government hospital and six child patients to a private hospital. The shifting of patients that started on Tuesday night around 11 pm, continued till Wednesday evening. Hospital sources said it could go on for another day. Power for the entire building has been shut because of the fear of short-circuit, officials said.

When this correspondent visited, the entire hospital was in darkness. Relatives of patients said that despite it being dark because of lack of power supply, the treatment of patients continued.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma told TNIE that two motors have been deployed by the fire brigade personnel to pump out water from the hospital building. BRIMS Director Dr Shivkumar Shetkar confirmed that the power supply has been cut for the entire building. BRIMS hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 110 crore, was inaugurated in August 2017.