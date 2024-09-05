Kannada film body calls for panel to investigate abuse claims

BENGALURU: With the Justice Hema Committee’s shocking revelations about the Kerala Film Industry, including sexual abuses, the Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) has urged the Karnataka Government to set up a committee headed by a retired judge to investigate and report such alleged incidents of abuse faced by women in Sandalwood.

In all, 153 individuals from the Karnataka Film Industry and other organisations fighting for gender justice have signed a petition initiated by FIRE.

Actor Chetan, who welcomed this initiative, told TNIE that the petition is ready and FIRE will submit it to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shortly. “We expect the state government to be proactive and take swift action. I know CM Siddaramaiah is committed to these issues. If Kerala can do it, why can’t we? In Kerala’s 300-page report, about 60 are dedicated to addressing sexual harassment. If they can clean up, so can we.”

It’s time for women not to be scared, says actor

Chetan, who made his Sandalwood debut with Aa Dinagalu in 2007, said, “When I entered this industry, I witnessed how women can be vulnerable in a male-dominated, patriarchal system. I’ve seen what happens to those, especially women, who stand up and try to challenge the status quo.”

Chetan Ahimsa, who starred in the 2013 hit film, Myna, and grew up in Illinois, Chicago, has been recognised by his peers for his progressive views. He said, “When we started FIRE here, we were in touch with actors from the Kerala Film Industry. During the Me Too movement, we helped victims through FIRE, providing legal and other support. I’ve seen instances where victims were blamed, and we’re working to ensure that the entire film industry becomes gender equitable. Kerala has taken an institutional approach and many have been helped. The film industry needs a cleanup, it’s about restoring gender dignity. FIRE is committed to creating ideologically equalitarian platforms, and it’s time we stand up for gender justice. If we take the right steps, change will come soon.”

Actor Neetu Shetty of Gaalipata fame, said, “I joined FIRE in 2018. It is time for women not to be scared. Every time we speak up, our voices are often suppressed.”