KPSC aspirants demand four-month extension, criticise government's hasty exam schedule

BENGALURU: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) aspirants and education experts seek a four-month extension for the re-exam of Gazetted Probationers.
15 lakh aspirants for the vacancies of PDO, Village Administration Officer, Gazette Probationaries and others have decided to discuss the government's decision.
The aspirants have accused the government of holding exams in a hurry and ruining careers.
The aspirants who have formed study circles on platforms like Telegram, and WhatsApp, have decided to show their anger against the Karnataka government in the next elections if it fails to give four months for preparation.
"Most of the students are from rural backgrounds and they need time to follow the syllabus. It was said that some members, who would be retiring in a few months, had threatened to resign if exams were not held, hence the government held the exams on August 27,” said a KPSC aspirant from a reputed institution in Chandra Layout.
“The translation blunder pointed out by experts and pressure from opponents made CM Siddaramaiah do some soul-searching. If he is concerned about Karnataka youths, and equal opportunity for them, he can give at least four months. At this age, when he can become CM again, there is nothing wrong in giving time for preparations," the aspirant added.
Vinod MS, another aspirant, also echoed similar sentiments and said that not just the aspirants, but their families also feel that way.
"Aspirants and their families put together will be around 50 to 60 lakh voting population and the majority of them will show the doors if the government remains adamant," he said.
Vinay Kumar GB, Founder of Insights IAS said that he would lead a campaign and approach the people in power and explain to them about the preparation process and what the aspirants are going through.
"A lot of research goes behind setting a question paper and it takes time. Holding exams in a hurry and or within two months will give rise to suspicion among students about the quality before the exam and this may cause fear. This apart, it will demoralise the students from a Kannada background," said Kumar.
He also stated that he would lead a campaign to reform KPSC and appeal to the state government to release the calendar of events like notification, exam date, interview and others in advance like the Union Public Service Commission.
Kantha Kumar, All Karnataka State Students' Association opined that the government already wasted time by holding exams in a hurry. Such exams are held on Sundays but for the next three months, almost all Sundays have one of the other government exams.
"The people who pass the exams have the responsibility to take the government schemes to the people. If they are trained well, they can do that. Each serious candidate puts in at least 15 hours of preparation daily. The government should give four months," said Kantha Kumar.