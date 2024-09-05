KPSC aspirants demand four-month extension, criticise government's hasty exam schedule

BENGALURU: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) aspirants and education experts seek a four-month extension for the re-exam of Gazetted Probationers.

15 lakh aspirants for the vacancies of PDO, Village Administration Officer, Gazette Probationaries and others have decided to discuss the government's decision.

The aspirants have accused the government of holding exams in a hurry and ruining careers.

The aspirants who have formed study circles on platforms like Telegram, and WhatsApp, have decided to show their anger against the Karnataka government in the next elections if it fails to give four months for preparation.

"Most of the students are from rural backgrounds and they need time to follow the syllabus. It was said that some members, who would be retiring in a few months, had threatened to resign if exams were not held, hence the government held the exams on August 27,” said a KPSC aspirant from a reputed institution in Chandra Layout.

“The translation blunder pointed out by experts and pressure from opponents made CM Siddaramaiah do some soul-searching. If he is concerned about Karnataka youths, and equal opportunity for them, he can give at least four months. At this age, when he can become CM again, there is nothing wrong in giving time for preparations," the aspirant added.