Karnataka BJP to enrol five lakh members from minority groups

BENGALURU: The state unit of BJP, which launched a membership drive on Wednesday, has set a target of enrolling five lakh members from minority communities.

The BJP Minority Community cell has been given this task during a workshop held recently.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy told reporters that Congress has been misleading Muslims on various issues. “Congress always claims it is pro-Muslim. We want to know how many from this community have become CM in Karnataka,’’ he said.

He said the Congress is not even ready to appoint a Muslim as KPCC president. Stating that the Congress leaders never visited Muslim colonies to know the ground realities there, he alleged that they treated the Dalits the same way.

‘BJP not against any community’

BJP is not against any community. “Our intention is to keep the country safe. Muslims lack trust in BJP. This is neither their nor BJP’s fault. They have been misled by Congress. Unfortunately, they are yet to realise it,” he said.

He said, “Congress claims that BJP will send Muslims to Pakistan. The BJP-led NDA has been in power since 2014 at the Centre. How many Muslims did the BJP-led NDA send to Pakistan during its rule?’’

Chalavadi said 1.05 crore members were enrolled last time, and this time, the party will enroll 1.50 crore members. “We will enroll more members from minority communities,’’ he said. State BJP Minority Cell convenor Allah Baksh Thimmapur said, “Our cell has been told to enroll five lakh members.’’