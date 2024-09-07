1.75 lakh idols expected, ponds cleaned up in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With over 1.75 lakh Ganesha idols being immersed in 2023 at Yediyur Lake, a similar number is expected this year too. While preparations are in full swing in every household, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have also cleaned immersion ponds and have refilled it.

However, this year owing to maintenance works, the portion of Yediyur Lake (Kalyani), designated for immersion of idols will be closed after the first three days of the festival on September 10. Immersion activities will resume on September 11.

Executive Engineer of Padmanabha Nagar Division announced that the immersion of idols at the Kalyani will be permitted only for 11 days from September 7 to 17. The limitation is in view of maintenance works, traffic and other reasons. He also informed that, starting September 18 immersion in this lake will be prohibited and the use of POP Ganesha idols is completely banned.

Besides, the BBMP has made elaborate plans at 40-plus lakes marked for idol immersion. To ensure safety and avoid crowds at the ponds, over 400 mobile immersion tanks have been deployed in all the assembly segments in Bengaluru.