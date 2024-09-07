Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief directs razing of five illegal floors

BENGALURU: Following a report in The New Indian Express on July 23 on the construction of five unauthorised floors by a BJP leader in connivance with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), engineers of Wilson Garden along with BBMP Chief Commissioner reprimanded South Zone Commissioner Vinoth Priya for the delay in taking action and directed the immediate removal of the illegal construction.

As a result, ward engineers have scheduled for the demolition of the unauthorised floors for September 11. Assistant Executive Engineer, Nagendra confirmed that following the directions from the BBMP Chief Commissioner, tender notifications were published to raze the building, that belonged to Ramesh Babu, a BJP leader who was defeated in the BBMP elections in 2015.

Executive Engineer of Chickpet Subdivision Erappa Reddy and his subordinate Assistant Executive Engineer were aware of the construction of the unauthorised floors and the deviation from the construction plan. Ramesh Babu had claimed that he is only constructing an 8-floor building when there were 10 floors in total.