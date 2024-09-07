Karnataka: Special court rejects Prajwal’s anticipatory bail petition

BENGALURU: Noting that the allegations against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna are serious and grave, the Special Court to try cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs rejected the anticipatory bail petition filed by him in one of the three rape cases registered against him. Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat rejected the anticipatory bail petition on September 4, saying that serious allegations were levelled against the petitioner.

Referring to the complaint, Special Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha argued that the sexual abuse and exploitation of several women and recording of the explicit acts, as alleged in the complaint, shook the collective conscience of not only the people of the state, but the entire nation.

The court noted that there was no material to indicate that the victim had foisted a false case against the petitioner. The acts and allegations clearly indicate that the victim was compelled to accept the illegal demands due to threat and coercion. Last but not least, the prosecution also contended that if the petitioner was granted bail, he may be a flight risk. The averments in the complaint and the material furnished by the prosecution clearly indicate the existence of prima facie evidence, the court observed.

In the complaint lodged with the Special Investigation Team on May 5, 2024, the complainant alleged that about eight years ago, one Sathish Babanna had employed her and her husband as domestic help at the farmhouse of JDS leader HD Revanna in Gannikada. Prajwal used to visit the farmhouse often.

During the lockdown in 2021, Prajwal visited the farmhouse one day when the complainant was cleaning the room and asked her to bring drinking water. He then shut the door and forced himself upon her despite her repeated protests. Prajwal also recorded the act on his mobile phone, and threatened to release the video clips if she disclosed the incident.

She then avoided going to the Gannikada farmhouse. However, one day, Prajwal’s mother Bhavani took the complainant and her sister to their house in Basavanagudi in Bengaluru for cleaning. There Prajwal sexually assaulted her again, and recorded the act on his mobile phone.