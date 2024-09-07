Karnataka: Sudhakar welcomes panel to study Covid report

BENGALURU: BJP MP and former health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday welcomed the Siddaramaiah cabinet’s decision to set up a committee headed by the chief secretary to study the Justice John Michael D’Cunha inquiry commission interim report on alleged irregularities during the Covid pandemic in the previous BJP government.

“The issue was significant as it involved managing the situation to save the lives of over 6 crore people during the crisis. The Congress government had ordered the probe that I had welcomed it. Now they have got an interim report and tasked officials to analyse it, and I am happy for it.

Those who had doubts over the handling of the situation should realise what sort of determination the then governments led by B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai had shown to tackle the situation. Let sensible people in the state know about it,” he told reporters. He said tackling the situation was not the task of an individual, as the entire government machinery was part of the mission.

“The entire BJP government was part of tackling the Covid situation. The then CM Yediyurappa ( who was the head of the task force), myself, then ministers R Ashoka and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had all worked together. I will await the analysis of the report by the chief secretary-headed committee. We are answerable to people and are not running away,” he said.