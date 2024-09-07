Karnataka women’s panel chief wants meet with film folk

BENGALURU: After the alleged sexual harassment controversy rocked the Malayalam film industry, and the Justice Hema Committee report put the industry under the lens, Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary wrote to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to discuss the setting up of a committee to look into the such issues.

KFCC President NM Suresh told TNIE that the commission had sent a letter as its chief wants to meet artistes, producers and other stakeholders on September 13 to get their opinion on the development. “Many of the artistes are busy shooting, so availability of artistes is a concern. This was communicated and a tentative date of September 16 was given. On Monday, a clear picture will emerge about the meeting,” said Suresh.

Confirming this, Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary said she wanted to meet the film fraternity on September 13 but due to pre-commitment by artistes, producers and others, the meeting is likely to be scheduled after September 16.

“Many artistes have met the Chief Minister and given representations, and with the issue in Kerala becoming serious, we want to set up a committee comprising a judge, in Karnataka. The idea is to set up a platform to prevent such incidents and create fear among wrongdoers and also ensure such victims get justice,” said Chowdhary.

She said she wants to meet people like junior artistes, technicians and producers, directors, artistes and others, and will also welcome people individually if they have to share any sensitive information.