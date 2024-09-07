New biotech policy to boost sector in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Aiming to solidify the state’s position as a global leader in the biotechnology sector, Minister for IT/BT Priyank Kharge unveiled the Karnataka Biotechnology Policy 2024-2029 on Friday. The new policy is targeting a market value of $100 billion by 2030.

The policy is centred on ‘Focused transformation through impactful implementation’ aiming to synergise with existing state policies, while addressing the specific needs of the biotechnology sector.

Key objectives of the policy include: Strengthening biotech education through skilling programmes, streamlining biotech regulations to facilitate business setups and attract investment, and supporting biomanufacturing aligned with health, climate and energy goals to enhance food security.

It also focuses on providing continued support for early-stage biotech startups with funding and mentorship, and for mid-stage ventures with growth facilities and market access through preferential procurement of local products, apart from enabling preferential procurement for local biotech products and expediting innovation through a Regulatory Sandbox, and supporting research and development and commercialization in genomics, molecular biology and related fields.