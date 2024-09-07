Yettinahole: CM Siddaramaiah raps netas for ‘doubts’

HEBBANAHALLI(SAKLESHPUR): Expressing disappointment over some of his party leaders who had expressed doubts on the success of the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that it was not right on their part to do so even before understanding the project’s finer details.

Inaugurating the first phase of the project, he said water will reach Chikkaballapur and Kolar and nobody should have any doubts in this regard. The state government is committed to reaching water to the seven districts coming under the project. Looking at Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa and Narayanaswamy, MLA, who were on the dais, the CM said the government will ensure drinking water to Chikkaballapur and Kolar from Yettinahole. These districts will not face any drinking water shortage in future.

The CM questioned Narayanaswamy if he was a technical person or an engineer to speak about the feasibility of the project. The government will provide the funds required for the completion of the project, he said. Lauding the engineers and other staff for completing the first phase of the project, the CM said the state government is firm on completing the project by 2027. “I am happy to inaugurate the project for which I laid the foundation stone 10 years ago,” he added.