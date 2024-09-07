Yettinahole: CM Siddaramaiah raps netas for ‘doubts’

HEBBANAHALLI(SAKLESHPUR): Expressing disappointment over some of his party leaders who had expressed doubts on the success of the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that it was not right on their part to do so even before understanding the project’s finer details.
Inaugurating the first phase of the project, he said water will reach Chikkaballapur and Kolar and nobody should have any doubts in this regard. The state government is committed to reaching water to the seven districts coming under the project. Looking at Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa and Narayanaswamy, MLA, who were on the dais, the CM said the government will ensure drinking water to Chikkaballapur and Kolar from Yettinahole. These districts will not face any drinking water shortage in future.
The CM questioned Narayanaswamy if he was a technical person or an engineer to speak about the feasibility of the project. The government will provide the funds required for the completion of the project, he said. Lauding the engineers and other staff for completing the first phase of the project, the CM said the state government is firm on completing the project by 2027. “I am happy to inaugurate the project for which I laid the foundation stone 10 years ago,” he added.
Oppn charges baseless: CM
Siddaramaiah said the engineers have been directed to conduct a fresh survey to utilise 7tmcft of additional water under the project.
Criticising Opposition leaders for making baseless allegations with regard to the implementation of the project, the CM said people should not give importance to them.
Siddaramaiah said that his government will implement all the projects and schemes formulated for the welfare of farmers, Dalits, minorities and other communities in the state. He will hold a meeting of senior officials of forest and ecology departments soon and try to resolve the problems in the implementation of the second phase of the project, he added.
Project will quench thirst of 29 taluks in seven districts
CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the first phase of the long-pending Rs 23,251.66-crore Yettinahole project at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Friday. It envisages supplying 24.01 tmcft of water from Yettinahole, Kudumanehole, Kirehole and Hongadahalla in the Western Ghats to 29 taluks in Hassan, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkab-allapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Ramanagara districts