Cook harasses woman, beaten up in Bannerghatta

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old cook was stripped and beaten black and blue by a group of men after he allegedly sexually harassed a woman. The incident took place near Kalkere Colony in Bannerghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday night.

The police have booked Ravi Kumar, a resident of Kalkere and hailing from Dharwad, who works as a cook at a hotel in Kalkere Colony, for allegedly harassing the woman. Five men have also been arrested for assaulting him.

The police said Kumar, after finishing work, was heading home when he allegedly touched the woman, who had come out of her house for some work, inappropriately, around 10.30 pm. The woman screamed for help, prompting nearby residents to rush to her help. They caught Kumar and brutally assaulted him with a stick. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

The woman filed a complaint against Kumar and a case was registered under Section 74 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty) of BNS. Kumar too filed a complaint against local residents.