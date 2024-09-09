Fill potholes or face the music warns Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned BBMP officials of stern action if they failed to fill up potholes across the city within the deadline he has given. Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with senior officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday, the Bengaluru Development minister said he has directed officials to fill up potholes in all wards on a priority basis.

“I have asked them to set aside other works and carry out works to ensure that there are no potholes in the city. All officers at the ward level, regardless of their ranks, should be on the ground and monitor works to make the city roads pothole-free. If there are any complaints from the public, action will be initiated against the officers and staff concerned,” he warned.

It may be recalled that the DCM had held a meeting with BBMP officials on September 1 and had given a 15-day deadline to fill up potholes.

Meanwhile, he told reporters that he also directed officials to identify trees and take necessary steps so that incidents of tree fall do not occur again. In the recent past, two auto drivers lost their lives and several others were injured in separate incidents of tree falls.

Further, he said that as sudden rains are expected in the month of September, he has asked the BBMP officials to be prepared and take steps to ensure that there are no incidents of water logging at houses in low-lying areas and flooding in certain localities.

Pledge for cleanliness

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, a mega cleanliness awareness campaign will be held involving students of all schools in the city, the DCM said. “As part of the campaign, the students will pledge that they will keep their surroundings clean,” he added.