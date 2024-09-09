In Koppal, Ganesha Chaturthi celebrated in masjid

KOPPAL: In a unique celebration marking communal harmony, Hindus and Muslims installed a Ganesha idol on the premises of a masjid at Hanumasagar village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district and celebrated the festival together.

This is the fourth year that the villagers have been celebrating the festival to spread the message of love and harmony. Hindus and Muslims from neighbouring villages too come to Hanumasagar to take part in the festivities.

The idol is kept at the village’s 4th Ward for five days and the entire village takes part in the immersion ceremony carrying the idol to a nearby lake. Lunch is organised during the festival, and youth from all communities raise funds from the villagers.

Not only Ganesha festival, the entire village takes part in prominent religious events of both religions throughout the year. The youth are guided by the elders and Gram Panchayat members of the village.

Teams of 8-10 villagers are at the pandal all the time as people from neighbouring villages, Gadag and Vijayangar districts too come here to perform puja.

A villager said, “This is the fourth year that we are celebrating the festival on our masjid premises. People from Vijayanagar and Gadag districts are coming to see the communal harmony Ganesha. We are sending out an important message to our society. People fight among themselves in the name of caste and religion. If we unite and celebrate festivals, it will be a model for others.”