MUDA ex-chairman accused of releasing 848 sites without nod

MYSURU: Former MUDA chairman HV Rajeev has been accused of releasing 848 sites to the Jnanaganga Housing Cooperative Society, despite court orders against it, and getting the khata done in a day.

Former Mysore Urban Development Authority(MUDA) commissioner Natesh is already under the scanner for alleged illegal allotment of sites under 50:50 ratio. Incidentally, Rajeev is also the founder-chairman of the Jnanaganga Housing Cooperative Society. Two years after the sites were released, Natesh’s letter to the Urban Development Department on Rajeev releasing the sites violating the court directions is making the rounds on social media platforms.

In his letter to the Urban Development Department on February 22, 2022, Natesh stated that the sites were released without his consent, though a few legal disputes were pending in connection with 252 acres and 10 guntas of land in Balehalli, Nagathihalli and Keragalli. The court had directed MUDA not to release the sites till further orders.

Natesh mentioned that the Jnanaganga Society developed the layout in violation of a 2018 order by MUDA and without his approval.

Natesh stated that people had filed complaints and a few had also written to the chief secretary. Though many had filed Right To Information applications, no reply could be given as Rajeev had kept the files in his office and not shared them with the commissioner.

Natesh alleged that Rajeev did not return the files related to the release of sites to Town Planning and other concerned departments. BJP MLA Srivasta, in the meantime, alleged that Rajeev joined Congress to shield himself from any action in the scam after that party came to power. The commissioner tried to fend off his responsibility by merely writing a letter to the government, he added.

Srivatsa criticised the government for not acting in the last two years. He alleged that the sites for Jnanaganga Society were released after taking no-objection certificates from the departments concerned even before completing civil works.