Schoolgirl lifts overturned auto to save mother, two others near Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A schoolgirl rescued her mother and two others from an overturned autorickshaw at Kinnigoli near Mangaluru.

Vaibhavi was waiting for her mother Chethana on the roadside when she saw her mother being hit by a speeding autorickshaw while crossing the road on Friday evening. The autorickshaw driver tried to avoid hitting Chethana but lost control before he collided with Chethana and another motorist. The girl who rushed to her mother's aid, lifted the auto rickshaw in order to free her mother, the auto driver and a passenger. By then, a bystander also came to her help. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera of a nearby shop. The video went viral on the internet too. She has been receiving praise for her efforts and presence of mind among netizens. Some are even seeking a bravery award for the girl.

Chethana, a bank deposit collection agent, was in a hurry to meet her daughter returning from tuition class. The autorickshaw driver, Chethana, and a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the accident.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) BP Dinesh Kumar praised the girl’s presence of mind and boldness. He said a suo motu case has been booked against the autorickshaw driver for dangerous driving.