Joshi says state not willing to buy rice from Centre for Anna Bhagya

BENGALURU: The 16-month rice crisis between the state and the central governments has taken a dramatic turn. After enduring months of public embarrassment for dishing out cash instead of subsidised rice to Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders due to an alleged shortage of the foodgrain, the Union government has unleashed a counterattack. Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi hit back at the state government, saying, “They aren’t even prepared to buy rice from us.”

His statement comes just months after state leaders lambasted the Union government for hoarding rice and selling it at Rs 29 per kg to allegedly woo voters during the general elections. State Congress leaders had blamed central ministers and BJP’s then 25 MPs from Karnataka for not doing enough to get the required quantity of rice. Now, Joshi’s broadside has left the state government scrambling to explain itself in a political standoff.

In an exclusive interaction with The New Indian Express, Joshi said, “I said over a month ago that the Union government is ready to sell Karnataka all the rice it needs under the Open Market Sale Scheme at Rs 28 per kg. This scheme is available to all states. This was conveyed to the state, and even the chief secretary knows it. Food Minister Muniyappa came to see me, but the state decided to continue cash transfers instead of buying rice.”

Congress MLA Roopkala Shashidhar, daughter of food minister KH Muniyappa, asked “Why now?” She said, “When we desperately needed rice, CM Siddaramaiah personally pleaded with them last year, but they turned their back. We had no choice but to hand out cash. No one should politicise schemes meant for the poor.”

A national foodgrain procurement expert told TNIE, “The Centre now has surplus rice and is using it for ethanol production too.” This revelation raises eyebrows and questions the Union government’s priorities during the height of the crisis. The expert added that last year, there was a shortage of rice with the centre and this year, there is excess stock.