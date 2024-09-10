Patil on GIM mission to Delhi, but may drop by high command?

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil departed to New Delhi on Monday to meet ambassadors and industrial organisations of various countries and to participate in the scheduled roadshow in view of the Global Investors Meet (GIM), which will be held in Bengaluru from February 12-14, 2025. However, speculation was rife that he would meet Congress high command Congress high command since he is in the race for the CM’s post should the situation arise.

“Patil is as close to the party high command as are Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, as he has helped the party during difficult times,” remarked a Congress functionary. He is also on good terms with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and may meet him during his visit.

Tagging a private TV channel’s clip that broke the news about Patil’s visit to New Delhi as intriguing, BJP taunted Congress, saying the Grand Old Party is all set to make Siddaramaiah step down forcibly for his alleged involvement in the MUDA scam.

Patil is also close to Siddaramaiah, and they both, along with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, recently travelled in the same car for the inauguration of the Yettinahole project in Sakleshpur.

A couple of days ago, Patil’s rival within the Congress, and his cabinet colleague Shivanand Patil had stated that there are many seniors than the industries minister within Congress to become CM.

Meanwhile, former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, younger brother of Shivakumar, on Monday said Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister for five years.

But Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka told reporters that the leaders within Congress are trying to backstab Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, MB Patil will be participating in various activities on September 10 and 11 in New Delhi. On Tuesday, he will meet Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy, followed by a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a release from his office stated. Patil will also call on the High Commissioner of Singapore, German Ambassador, and representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce and Indo-American Business Council, among others. He will participate in a roadshow organised as part of the CII Global Investors’ Conference.