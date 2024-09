CHIKKAMANGALURU: Tension prevailed on the premises of Malle Gowda General Hospital here on Tuesday morning after a duty doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient’s sister.

Police arrested the patient and his sister, identified as Irfan and Tasleem of Chikkamagaluru. They were produced before a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody till September 18.

Irfan, who suffered injuries in a clash, was brought to the hospital around 10.45 am by his family members. Subsequently, orthopaedic surgeon BS Venkatesh took him to the casualty ward for examination.

Meanwhile, Irfan’s family members and relatives entered the ward and refused to go out though Dr Venkatesh requested them to do so. An argument broke out between Dr Venkatesh and Irfan’s family members and Tasleem threw her footwear at the doctor. Despite efforts by paramedical staff to calm her down, Tasleem got more agitated. She grabbed the doctor by his collar and assaulted him stating that he had insulted her.

Docs shut OPD, stage protest

After the incident, doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital went on a strike. They closed the outpatient department and staged a protest condemning the attack on Dr Venkatesh. Led by district surgeon Mohankumar, they took out a procession to the city police station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Irfan and Tasleem.

Meanwhile in an X post, BJP MLC CT Ravi urged Home Minister G Parameshwara and the police department to provide security to doctors and other staff.