Doctor Arrives Drunk at Vijayapura Hospital, Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: In a shocking incident at the Shiranal Ayush Health Centre, located in Chadchana Taluk of Vijayapur District, a doctor arrived at the hospital under the influence of alcohol, causing a disturbance. Dr. Narayan Rathod, who holds the position of Health Inspector at the facility, allegedly went on a drunken rampage, damaging hospital property, including breaking windows and smashing furniture.

The situation escalated when Dr Rathod collapsed and lost consciousness inside the hospital premises. Sources said that it is not the first instance of misconduct, as he had previously been suspended for consuming alcohol on duty. There are also accusations of verbal abuse toward female patients in the past.

Following this latest incident, there is a growing demand from the public and hospital staff for the suspension of Dr. Rathod. Meanwhile when contacted Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan, he said the action of Dr. Rathod is completely unacceptable. “ Such action cannot be tolerated at any cost. Since the matter has come to my notice, I will ask the officials concerned of the Ayush department to take serious disciplinary action against the erring doctor”, he said.