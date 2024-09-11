Honey-trapping case: FIR against eight

KALABURAGI : Station Bazar police have registered an FIR against eight people, including the president of the ‘Dalit Sene’ of Kalaburagi, Hanumant Yalasangi, who is also a lawyer. The FIR was filed based on a complaint from a woman from Ahmed Nagar in Maharashtra. She said that the eight accused had sexually harassed her, and used her to honey-trap some people of Kalaburagi district, and its bordering districts.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was working in a hotel in Solapur a few months ago. Prabhuling Hiremath who is the native of Kalaburagi used to visit the hotel frequently for his works. The woman said she developed a friendship with Prabhling Hiremath as he belonged to her caste. As she spoke to him, she eventually revealed her poverty, and Prabhuling told her that he had a good friend in Kalaburagi and will bring him to Solapur and introduce him to her. The woman consented. Prabhuling brought his friend Raju Lengti to Solapur and introduced him to her. Raju Lengti asked the woman to come to Kalaburagi and he would show the way of earning, and believing his words, she tagged along with them to Kalaburagi.

Prabhuling and Raju Lengti abducted her and took her to a lodge. Later, they gave her a phone number, and asked her to contact the caller and invite him to the lodge. Later when the caller arrived, she was forced to physically please him, and it was video recorded by Prabhuling. Prabhuling and Raju Yalasangi took money from the man, and the woman was asked to contact other people and was forced to have sex with them.

Raju Lengti and Prabhuling later said that their boss was Hanumant Yalasangi and he manages all the things. They gave her a little money and asked her to return to her native.

Based on the complaint of the woman, the police have registered case against the accused.