Release of Rs 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra Project depends on funds available, says centre

BENGALURU: Even as the Congress government in Karnataka has continued its tirade against the Central Government for not releasing Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project (UBP), as assured in the Union Budget, the Centre has clarified that the release of funds depends on the availability of funds, geographic distribution under the project scheme and priority.

On September 5, 2024, Debashree Mukherjee, secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, wrote to Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka Water Resources Department, Gaurav Gupta, stating, “Approval for inclusion of a project for partial financial assistance under the ongoing schemes of this Ministry requires compilation of updated financial details for the project, including the expenditure made, balance cost and the updated eligible central assistance based on the balance cost. Further, decision regarding inclusion of the project depends on the available funds, geographic distribution under the scheme, priority under the scheme, etc. (sic)”

The letter was in response to the state government’s request on August 16, 2023, June 6, 2024 and again on August 3, 2024 for release of funds.

Releasing a copy of the Centre’s letter to the media on Tuesday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the Centre’s response is almost like it is refusing funds for the project.

“The statement asking how much money has been spent and taking the excuse of availability of funds shows that the Centre is going back on its budget announcement. The next course will be decided in the next cabinet meeting. There are two options before us -- either to approach the Supreme Court or to put political pressure on the Centre. The Centre has gone back on its budget statement of providing Rs 5,300 crore assistance for the project,” he said.

In October 2022, the Public Investment Board (PIB) had recommended for central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore. In August 2023, as per the request of the state government, a proposal was taken up by the JaI Shakti ministry under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme Scheme (PMKSY-AIBP).