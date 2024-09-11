Will discuss the police sub-inspector exam issue with KEA says Home Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: After BJP members appealed to Home Minister G Parameshwara to postpone the Police Sub Inspector’s exams as it coincides with the UPSC Mains exam, the minister has assured that he will discuss it with the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and department officials, and take necessary action.

A BJP delegation headed by former DyCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, BJP Youth President Dheeraj Muniraju and others met Parameshwara on Tuesday, and appealed to him to postpone the PSI exams to be held on September 22, the day the UPSC exams are scheduled.

Parameshwara told reporters later that they had entrusted the PSI exam to recruit 402 sub-inspectors, to the KEA, which had decided to conduct it on September 22. “BJP leaders appealed and said more than 100 people who are writing the PSI exam are also writing UPSC Mains, and appealed to me to postpone the exam. I shall discuss it with KEA and department officials and take action,’’ he said.

“In Karnataka, thousands of PSI posts are vacant. We have promoted some Assistant Sub Inspectors as PSIs, but we need people who work on the streets, and for this we need PSIs. Otherwise, it is difficult for us to function,’’ he added.

He said after irregularities were found in the recruitment of 545 PSI posts, the recruitment process has not been initiated. After all the confusion over taking permission from court, the government was allowed to conduct exams. Now it is in the final stage, and again some people approached court and are delaying the process of announcing the final list.

“PSI recruitment has not happened for four years. We need at least one year to recruit them after exams, as we need to verify their documents and train them. Then they will be under probationary period for two years. Keeping all these things in mind, we have initiated the process to recruit 402 PSIs, after which we need to recruit 600 more PSIs,’’ he said. He said some aspirants had appealed to them to put off exams. “KEA officials say that if we postpone exams now, there is no date to conduct exams for the next six months,” he said.