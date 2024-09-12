Karnataka to be a key driver of India’s transition to clean energy: Study

BENGALURU: Karnataka is set to be a major driver in India’s low-cost clean energy transformation, while ranking second in green hydrogen production and with the highest wind energy potential in the country.

A study published on Tuesday by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) one of Asia’s leading research institutions and climate think-tanks states that with a green hydrogen potential of 5 MTPA (Million Tonnes per Annum) each, Karnataka and Maharashtra rank second after Gujarat, which has an estimated potential of 8.8MTPA green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is a clean energy source that only emits water vapour and leaves no residue in the air, unlike coal and oil.

The study ‘Unlocking India’s RE and Green Hydrogen Potential: An Assessment of Land, Water and Climate Nexus’ states that the country could produce around 40 MTPA at a cost lower than USD 3.5/kg. “Water availability and management impact the cost of green hydrogen projects. This cost is expected to decrease further with advancements in electrolyser technology and more efficient RE systems. Low-cost green hydrogen could be produced in western and southern India, with Gujarat leading the production with an estimated potential of 8.8 MTPA at less than USD 3.5/kg, followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra with 5 MTPA each,” stated the researchers.

India has a renewable energy (RE) potential of over 24,000GW, but even reaching the 7,000GW required to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 will require a “holistic approach to addressing challenges such as land access, climate risks, land conflicts, and population density. The country currently has an installed RE capacity of 150GW, and up to 1,500GW, the constraints are relatively manageable. Deployment beyond 1,500GW could face critical challenges as multiple constraints intensify, narrowing the runway to reach the net-zero target”, the paper states.

RE, including solar, wind, and green hydrogen, is crucial to realise India’s climate goals, but scaling up these technologies will require “strategic land use, improved water management, and resilient power grid infrastructure”.