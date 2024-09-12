‘Missing’ CCTV camera: MUDA commissioner issues notice

MYSURU: In the wake of the alleged scam in site allotment by MUDA, another controversy has erupted now with reports of CCTV cameras from the MUDA Commissioner’s official residence going missing. Now, MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan has served a notice to the building maintenance officers seeking an explanation and a full report of the incident. Raghunandan has clarified that he recently took over the responsibility of the office, and the previous commissioners also used this residence as their office.

“Therefore, I have asked for information regarding who had access to the residence and what items were present.

As far as the missing CCTV camera is concerned, I have no prior knowledge of it being installed, nor does the new building maintenance officer. I have instructed them to provide all details within two days,” he said.

Raghunandan also reassured the public that all operations at MUDA are running smoothly as per regulations. “The public can continue to visit MUDA for their daily work without any concerns,” he added.