Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal station upgraded to Non Suburban Group -2 category

BENGALURU: The Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli has been upgraded in status in the station category list for the country made public by the Railway Board. It now figures in the Non Suburban Group (NSG)-2 category, up from the NSG-6 position where it was placed earlier, said a senior railway official.

“The categorisation is made based on the footfalls and the passenger earnings,” he said.

KSR Bengaluru City is the only station which has NSG-1 status in South Western Railway (SWR) Zone, he added. SMVT will now join Yesvantpur, Mysuru and Hubballi which were already in the NSG-2 list and have sustained their position.

A total of 14 stations in SWR have now upgraded to the NSG-3 category. There were only 6 stations in this group earlier. Out of the 14, six figure in the Hubballi Division, five in Bengaluru Division and three in Mysuru Division.

Passenger earnings

The passenger earnings for the financial year 2023-2024 were also released. In SWR zone, the Bengaluru Division has generated 1,699.48 cr. The earnings in important stations in Bengaluru - KSR Bengaluru City Rs 803.77 cr, SMVT Rs 456.31 cr, Yesvantpur station: Rs 400.58 cr and Bengaluru Cantonment: 38.82 cr.