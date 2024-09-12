Stones thrown during Ganesha procession in Nagamangala

MANDYA (Karnataka): Tension prevailed at Nagamangala in Mandya district on Wednesday evening after a clash between two groups of different communities during the Ganapathi idol immersion procession. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, but tensions remained high across the town.

The incident occurred near Badarikoppalu when the procession reached Mysuru Road in the town. According to eyewitnesses, a youth from one community allegedly threw stones at members of another community during the Ganapati celebrations. The situation escalated quickly, leading to scuffles and pushing between the groups. The police caned the crowd, but failed to contain the clash.

Soon, the two groups started throwing stones at each other, resulting in injuries to several people. The police, who were outnumbered, struggled to bring the situation under control. Further unrest was reported at Mandya Circle and T Mariyappa Circle, where both stones and bottles were hurled, causing panic among bystanders.

Despite police efforts, the two groups continued to hurl insults and throw stones at each other till 9.30 pm. Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi and additional police forces arrived at the scene. However, with the night setting in, it became difficult to identify the groups engaging in stone-pelting and bottle-throwing.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Last year, a similar clash erupted during the procession when youth from a community objected to the beating of drums. This year, the situation escalated further, leading to stone-throwing. A case has been registered at the Nagamangala Town police station.