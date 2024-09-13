After protests, Karnataka govt postpones PSI exam again

BENGALURU: After protests and demands, the state government on Thursday decided to postpone the examination to recruit 402 police sub-inspectors.

It was to be conducted on September 22. The government has not announced a new date.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the exam will be held on September 28. But it was postponed as there were other exams on that day too.

He told reporters that hundreds of aspirants, who had cleared the UPSC prelims, have to write the mains on September 22. The state government had decided to conduct the PSI recruitment exam on the same date. Many aspirants had appealed to the government to postpone the PSI exam as they had to write the UPSC mains exam on the same date. A BJP delegation too appealed to the government to postpone the PSI exam.

He said he had discussed the matter with officials of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and they stated that they could not conduct the PSI exam till December.

“I requested Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to help conduct the PSI exam on a Saturday. We need teachers to conduct the exam. After they obliged, we decided to conduct it on September 28,” he said. However, the exam has been postponed again, he added.

On increasing the age limit for the PSI exam, Dr Parameshwara said that his department is collecting details from other states. A decision on it will be taken after holding discussions with officials of his department, he added.