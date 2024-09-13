Communal clash in Nagamangala: Violence a planned incident, says HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, who is MP from Mandya, hit out at Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara for calling the Nagamangala violence a minor incident.
Kumaraswamy said that the Nagamangala stone pelting and the subsequent violence was a planned incident. The former CM said such incidents were happening because the State Government is trying to appease one community for the sake of votes. Taking to ‘X’, Kumaraswamy strongly condemned the violence.
“It is the proof of ‘failure of law and order’ in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately raised a ruckus by targeting the devotees who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers on public and policemen, exploding petrol bombs, and brandishing swords,” he said.
He said bad days are not far for Congress if it does not stop “appeasement politics”.
Shobha demands NIA probe
Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje demanded that the probe into the incident be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
“They (miscreants) have insulted the entire Hindu community by throwing footwear at a Ganesha procession. They even burned shops belonging to Hindu vendors. But for Home Minister G Parameshwara, the burning of 25 shops of Hindus looks like a small incident. People are slamming the corrupt Congress government.To divert people’s attention, the Nagamangala incident has happened,” she alleged.