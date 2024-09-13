Communal clash in Nagamangala: Violence a planned incident, says HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, who is MP from Mandya, hit out at Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara for calling the Nagamangala violence a minor incident.

Kumaraswamy said that the Nagamangala stone pelting and the subsequent violence was a planned incident. The former CM said such incidents were happening because the State Government is trying to appease one community for the sake of votes. Taking to ‘X’, Kumaraswamy strongly condemned the violence.

“It is the proof of ‘failure of law and order’ in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately raised a ruckus by targeting the devotees who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers on public and policemen, exploding petrol bombs, and brandishing swords,” he said.