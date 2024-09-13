Jitendra Jadhav appointed DG of Aeronautical Development Agency

BENGALURU: Jitendra J Jadhav, Programme Director (Combat Aircraft) and Director of Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), has been appointed Director General-ADA by the Government of India. Sources said Jadhav will hold additional charge of the Programme Director (Combat Aircraft) and Director ADA.

A recipient of many prestigious awards, the distinguished scientist had earlier held various positions like Project Director-Mk1 and contributed significantly to fighter aircraft programmes.

With this elevation to DG-ADA, fighter aircraft programmes are expected to get a push and it is expected that the ADA will fulfil all IAF requirements, while also ensuring timely delivery of the aircraft, sources said.

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), which is the most successful Made in India fighter aircraft project, was designed and developed with ADA as the nodal agency. Many other agencies across the country were also part of the project, with Bengaluru-headquartered defense PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as a principal partner.

Apart from designing and developing a fighter jet for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the LCA project also helped to achieve many technological breakthroughs, which are significant for the LCA and future projects.