Karnataka: Govt Dental College to be revamped with state-of-the-art tech

BENGALURU: The Government Dental College and Research Institute (GDC&RI), one of India’s oldest and prestigious dental institutions, is poised for a significant transformation with the introduction of advanced equipments and facilities.

Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil announced the upgradation during the graduation ceremony and the inauguration of the new digital dentistry wing at the institute, on Thursday.

Highlighting the college’s legacy, Dr Patil said that the institution is the pride of the state and requires modernisation across all fronts. Soon, it will feature the latest advanced equipment and facilities.

Dr Patil emphasised the importance of patient care to the graduates, urging them to treat every patient with the utmost respect and recognize the critical role of effective communication in addressing patient-centric issues.

The newly launched digital dentistry centre is the first of its kind in a government hospital. The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including computer-aided design and computer-aided-manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems that have revolutionised restorative dentistry by enabling precise and efficient production of dental prosthetics.

It also features Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), a game changer for oral surgery and implantology, providing unparalleled diagnostic accuracy in complex cases. In addition, the digital wing also offers Microscopic Endodontics, significantly improving precision in root canal treatments and increasing their success rates.

The integration of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology will further enhance the detection and treatment of dental infections with greater speed and accuracy. Dr Patil noted that the advanced facilities are on par with the best, giving students and faculty access to the latest technological breakthroughs in dentistry.