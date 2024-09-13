Shortage of lecturers disrupts education for degree students in Kodagu

MADIKERI: The education of hundreds of students at a government college in Kodagu is being adversely affected due to a lack of funds and the absence of permanent staff. Parents have expressed their dissatisfaction with the college management, but their appeals for support have gone unheard by the relevant authorities.

Field Marshal KM Cariappa College (FMKMCC) in Madikeri, a government senior college formerly affiliated with Mangaluru University, now has only its Final Year Degree classes functioning under Mangaluru University following the establishment of Kodagu University.

The non-appointment of permanent teaching staff and the non-payment of salaries to guest lecturers are significantly impacting the education of Final Year degree students at the institution.

“Many subjects in the final year are not being taught due to the non-appointment of lecturers. The education of the students was affected earlier during the protest and boycott of classes by guest lecturers due to non-payment of salaries. And now, there are no lecturers to teach several subjects. What are final year students to do?” questioned Jayanthi Rai, the Vice-President of the Parents & Teachers Association at FMKMCC.

She explained that there is a shortage of lecturers for several important subjects in the final year. “The college has students from financially weak backgrounds. Despite their struggles, the students have paid fees to attend classes. However, the head of Mangaluru University has failed to appoint lecturers, and the management is meddling with the future of the students,” she added.

Sources, who requested anonymity, confirmed that several subjects are not being taught to the final year students due to the absence of lecturers. The final year, which is attached to Mangaluru University, has 13 vacant lecturer posts.

Additionally, 12 guest lecturers have not been paid their salaries for months, and students are struggling without teaching staff for several important subjects, including Computer Science and Journalism.

Meanwhile, the university's financial constraints are also impacting the management of the institution, with officials struggling even to purchase necessary stationery and other daily requirements. An interview has been scheduled for September 19 to fill the vacant posts.