Head constable in Karnataka's Koppal booked for sharing confidential call records for money

KOPPAL: The Koppal police have registered an FIR against a police officer for having revealed hundreds of private mobile conversations to different beneficiaries.

The head constable C H Koteppa, 44, working with the cyber, economic and narcotics crime department has now been suspended by the additional SP of Koppal district and has been booked under the IT act.

As per the FIR report, the accused constable revealed 145 mobile call records of people and also cell ID information belonging to nine mobile towers.

Information such as chats and telephone conversations was shared with different clients. The police are still investigating who was the beneficiary in the case and how much the accused constable was paid.

After a conversation involving a client undergoing legal matter was leaked, the person lodged a complaint at the police station. Upon inquiring the police found out it was someone among them itself. A suo motto case was taken up in this regard by the senior police officials.