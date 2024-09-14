Head constable in Karnataka's Koppal booked for sharing confidential call records for money

KOPPAL: The Koppal police have registered an FIR against a police officer for having revealed hundreds of private mobile conversations to different beneficiaries.
The head constable C H Koteppa, 44, working with the cyber, economic and narcotics crime department has now been suspended by the additional SP of Koppal district and has been booked under the IT act.
As per the FIR report, the accused constable revealed 145 mobile call records of people and also cell ID information belonging to nine mobile towers.
Information such as chats and telephone conversations was shared with different clients. The police are still investigating who was the beneficiary in the case and how much the accused constable was paid.
After a conversation involving a client undergoing legal matter was leaked, the person lodged a complaint at the police station. Upon inquiring the police found out it was someone among them itself. A suo motto case was taken up in this regard by the senior police officials.
“Its a first-of-its-kind case. We have not seen police officials being involved in such an act where a private date belonging to a person is shared. The constable was in touch with some lawyers and he was regularly updating the conversation of his opponent to the lawyer,” said a police officer.
“We are also checking if any private conversation with the couple has been recorded and leaked to social media sites,” the officer added.
The officer also said that the accused constable had misused his position and power.
“It has come to the notice that the constable had also sent several information of the police department such as new tenders, upcoming funds for development, uniforms and other works to local social activists and lawyers. It has been noted that the accused has charged anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 for revealing the telephone recordings.”