Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna arrested for threatening contractor, hurling casteist slurs

BENGALURU: RR Nagar Assembly constituency BJP MLA Munirathna was arrested on Saturday afternoon. He was apprehended at Nangali in Mulbagal Taluk by Kolar police and handed over to city police in connection with two separate FIRs registered against him at the Vyalikaval police station late Friday evening.

The first FIR filed by BBMP contractor Chaluvaraju alleged a death threat from four individuals including MLA Munirathna, Vijaykumar, Abhishek, and Vasanthkumar. The complaint alleges that the MLA demanded a bribe to clear the contractor's bill and that he threatened, verbally abused, and physically assaulted the contractor.

The second FIR, registered by a former BBMP corporator named Velunayakar, accused Munirathna of allegedly hurling casteist slurs against him. This case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and multiple sections under BNS for intentional insult and derogatory remarks, provocation to commit a riot, promoting enmity between different groups, and intention to insult the modesty of a woman.

Following the complaint and an audio tape containing verbal abuse, casteist slurs and threats to kill a contractor that went viral, there were protests against the MLA.

The MLA was out of contact and his phone was switched off. However, police acted swifted and traced his location to Nangali after he spoke to the media to clarify his stance on the two complaints against him.

He was arrested en route to Andhra Pradesh via Kolar. Sources said he was arrested around 5.30 pm.

Following the complaint, police strengthened security at the MLA's residence on 8th Cross in Vyalikaval. The MLA was brought to the city under tight police security. As the police took him to the station, there was high drama with Munirathna's supporters assembling near the police station and raising slogans against the Congress party and Congress members raised slogans against Munirathna. The police had a tough time managing the supporters.

Speaking to the private channel on Saturday, the MLA claimed that the viral audio was fabricated. He stated that with modern technology, such audios are common, and the lack of a video indicates it might be fake. He denied making any caste remarks, citing that he had built nearly 5,000 houses for people of that caste. He also stated that he was not absconding and would appear before the police. He suggested that the Congress party, by making false allegations, wanted him to resign so they could field their candidate and win the by-election. He stated that if the allegations against him are proven true, he will resign, but he said that he believes the complaints are politically motivated.

However, Chaluvaraju, a BBMP contractor, speaking to reporters, claimed that the accusations against the MLA were true and alleged that the MLA demanded a 30% commission to release a bill and threatened him.

