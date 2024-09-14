Karnataka Govt appoints Hemant Nimbalkar as ADGP, Intelligence

BENGALURU: The state government appointed 1998-batch IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar as the new Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, while 1997-batch officer KV Sharath Chandra, who was ADGP, Intelligence, was posted as ADGP, Recruitment, relieving Umesh Kumar, IPS, from concurrent charge.

Sharath Chandra is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of ADGP, Commissioner, Traffic and Road Safety, relieving Alok Kumar, ADGP, from concurrent charge. Alok Kumar is now ADGP, Training.

Nimbalkar is the husband of senior Congress leader Anjali Nimbalkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The transfer comes two days after the Nagamangala incident.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, reacting to the transfers, said they have nothing to do with the Nagamangala incident.

“The decision to change the Intelligence ADGP was taken by the chief minister. Since the CM holds the Intelligence portfolio, he will have an officer on whom he has utmost confidence,” the home minister added.

The government on Friday issued orders transferring the two IPS officers. Nimbalkar shall also hold the concurrent charge of the post of ADGP, Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations, Bengaluru.