‘Love affair’ leads to boycott of Dalit families in Karnataka's Hunasagi taluk

YADGIR/KALABURAGI : Members of an upper caste in Bapparga village of Hunasagi taluk in Yadgir district have allegedly boycotted Dalit families.

This was after the mother of a minor Dalit girl filed a POCSO complaint against a youth from the upper caste community for maintaining a physical relationship with her daughter and making her pregnant.

The complaint was filed with the Narayanpur police on August 14 and the youth was arrested. The complaint states that the youth had been in a physical relationship with the girl, promising to marry her. But he stopped contacting the girl after coming to know that she was pregnant and also sent a message to her family that he was not willing to marry her, the complaint added.

A few days ago, villagers from the upper caste community held a meeting and decided to boycott the Dalits, as the girl’s family filed the complaint without consulting members of the upper caste in Bapparga.

A Dalit youth from the village, Parashuram, told TNIE that the upper caste community has instructed grocery stores in the village not to sell anything to Dalits, especially the girl’s family.