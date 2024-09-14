'Rs 2.5 crore needed for Suvarna Soudha’s annual maintenance': Belagavi DC

BELAGAVI: Ahead of the winter session of the state legislature likely to be held in Belagavi in November or December, the State Government is initiating measures to start making arrangements for it.

According to Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi will be ready on time for the coming session. He said at least Rs 2.5 crore fund is required for the Soudha’s annual maintenance and that the government has been releasing it on time all these years.

The DC said that he is in talks with the Executive Engineer of PWD to ensure that all the required measures are implemented to keep the soudha ready for the session. He said that the required Rs 2.5 crore funds for maintenance of the structure is already there with the district administration and there was no problem at all in taking up the required measures.

Once the government announces dates for the session, sources said, most of the hotels and resorts in Belagavi and its vicinity would be booked for the thousands of guests, including officials, MLAs and ministers who would be attending the session.