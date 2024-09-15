‘Charges against me are baseless’ says BJP MLA Munirathna

BENGALURU: Before his arrest, BJP MLA Munirathna released a video claiming that the allegations against him were false. Claiming that he had worked with many contractors in the past 15 years, he said none had accused him of abusing them.

He said, “The person, who has filed a complaint against me, worked with me for eight years without any issues. Why has he filed a complaint against me now?” The MLA said that he started facing problems after he spoke about misuse of funds released to implement a civic project in the city. He had sought an inquiry into it, he added.

He alleged that former MP DK Suresh, who lost to Dr Manjunth of the BJP-JDS alliance in the Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru Rural constituency, and some Congress candidates, who were defeated in the last Assembly polls, were behind the two complaints against him.

He claimed that Velunayakar, who had filed 20 atrocity cases against some Vokkaligas, was used in the conspiracy against him.

Counter complaints Meanwhile, Munirathna’s lawyer told reporters that counter complaints will be filed against the contractor and the former councillor. He expressed confidence that the MLA will be released soon as there was no evidence against him.