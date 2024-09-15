Two villages in Yadgir want to be merged with Telangana

YADGIR / KALABURAGI : Residents of Shivapura and Gonal villages of Wadagera taluk in Yadgir district have requested the state government to merge their villages with the neighbouring Telangana state, as their requests to solve the problem of land deeds (pahanis) have not been heeded by the state government.

The villagers have submitted a memorandum to Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Sushila, stating that though they have presented 825 applications to the district administration in the last 65 years, their problem with pahanis has not been resolved.

Land records related to over 10,000 acres belonging to more than 850 farmers of the two villages are hanging in balance. But farmers of Krishna village of Telangana which is hardly a few kilometres away from the two Karnataka villages have faced no issues. They also said the assistant commissioner of Yadgir, who is the special officer for their villages, should be replaced with the tahsildar of Wadagera. They also threatened to die by suicide by consuming poison if the district administration fails to solve their problem.