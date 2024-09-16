20L form human chains in Karnataka on Democracy Day: CM

BENGALURU: Marking the International Day of Democracy, people from a cross-section of society, including children, formed human chains across the state on Sunday.

After flagging off the human chain in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that over 20 lakh people took part in the event in the state. The aim of the event was to strengthen unity and send out a clear message to destructive forces, he added.

He urged people to rise up against divisive and destructive forces, which are aiming to break society under the guise of unity. He assured the people that the Constitution stands against such divisive forces. People, in their everyday life, should celebrate pluralism upheld by the Constitution, he added.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that India had a form of democracy and parliamentary systems during the times of Buddha and Basavanna. The “Anubhava Mantapa”, started by Basavanna, was a symbol of early democratic institutions, he added.

‘There should be no space for discrimination’

Referring to the speech by the Father of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, on November 25, 1949, Siddaramaiah said true political freedom is meaningful only when economic and social democracy is achieved.

“As long as inequality exists in India, political freedom will lack real significance and country’s freedom remains incomplete,” he added. Efforts are underway to teach and instill these values in schools and colleges across Karnataka, he added.

He called for a Karnataka and India where peace and equality thrive with no space for discrimination. He emphasised that the government is working towards equality by implementing programmes that empower the poor and middle class from all castes and religions.

The CM accused BJP and its allies of being against the poor and middle class.