BBMP fills up potholes as deadline ends on September 16

BENGALURU: With the deadline for filling up potholes in the city coming to a close on September 16 (Monday midnight), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is intensifying its efforts.

On September 1, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, responding to numerous complaints of potholes in the city, directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to fill up all of them in 15 days. He warned that an inspection of the works will follow and that strict action will be taken against officials if they failed to stick to the deadline, which ends today.

On Sunday, pothole filling works were taken up across the city. Dasarahalli Zonal Commissioner Girish said that filing work was underway along 46 kilometres of main and arterial roads in Dasarahalli. “We need 20 loads of asphalt to complete the work. Efforts are also being put to make other parastatal bodies who have dug up roads to repair it,” he noted.

A BBMP official said that pothole filing works are ongoing across all the zones in the city. “Besides filling up potholes that have been reported to the BBMP, we are also filling up unreported one. We are yet to obtain the exact number of potholes filled till date,” he added.

As directed by the Chief Commissioner, we will try to stick to the deadline or may get the work done in a day or two beyond the deadline. On Monday, the filling drive will be taken up extensively in the Bommanahalli zone.