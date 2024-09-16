Bengaluru airport to introduce Kannada announcements on flights

BENGALURU: On Monday, Mahesh Joshi, president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, urged Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), to ensure that the first announcement on any flight landing or taking off at Bengaluru must be in Kannada.

Joshi plans to write to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) regarding this request as well.

Joshi met with Hari Marar, MD & CEO of BIAL, to discuss initiatives aimed at promoting Kannada at the airport. He stated, “I have asked them to begin this initiative on announcements by Kannada Rajyotsava Day (1 November) as it takes some time to integrate it into the system. The first announcement on board needs to be in Kannada, with other languages to follow later. British Airways and Singapore Airlines have already begun implementing it.”

Joshi added that airport authorities mentioned the need for consent from MoCA. “I will also write to the Civil Aviation Ministry immediately to facilitate this,” he said.

The Parishat will hold its 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Saahitya Sammelana in Mandya from 20 to 22 December. Joshi has requested the airport authorities to install large welcome display boards in Kannada and create an environment that reflects Karnataka’s culture and identity.

“There will be lakhs attending, including many non-resident Kannadigas from the US and Europe. They must feel as though they are in Karnataka the moment they land,” he said. The authorities have responded very positively to this proposal, he added.

Joshi further noted, “We want to start with Bengaluru airport and later extend this initiative to Mangaluru International Airport and other airports in the State.”

A spokesperson from BIAL stated that the airport will collaborate with the Parishat to support the event by providing reception desks and photo booths for welcoming delegates.

“In addition, the airport will use digital media to display information about the event and engage with passengers through on-ground activities to promote the Kannada language,” the spokesperson said.

Marar reaffirmed, “BIAL is committed to nurturing and promoting the language, art, and culture of Karnataka.”