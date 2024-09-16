Chikkajala, Bettahalasur stations axed from Metro Airport Line

BENGALURU: Chikkajala and Bettahalasur -- the two stations added late to the Bengaluru Metro’s Airport Line -- have been dropped due to lack of funds. While the cost for the Chikkajala station is Rs 130 crore, for Bettahalasur it is Rs 140 crore.

The Airport Line has 17 stations along its 36.44-km network and the twin stations were proposed between Bagalur Cross and Doddajala stations. They were added because of pressure from different quarters after the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this Phase-2B line was approved by the state cabinet in January 2019.

A senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd official said, “The cost-sharing by the state and Centre for all Metro projects will not apply to the two stations as they were not part of the original DPR.”

The state’s high-powered committee had given its nod to the Chikkajala station. “Local residents had demanded the station. But Rs 130 crore was to come from the state government alone,” the official added.

The funding proposal has been pending with the Urban Development Department for over a year now. “The government does not seem inclined to fund it, given its precarious financial position now,” another official said. “BMRCL has gone ahead and continued laying the viaduct. It has carried out other construction activity along the originally proposed route in the DPR,” he explained.

The official alleged, “A local MLA, who wanted the cost of his land in Chikkajala to soar, had brainwashed the residents that a Metro station was crucial. As of now, it does not seem like the state government is willing to fund it fully.”