Dung beetles threatened as dung quality dips, urbanisation spreads

BENGALURU: A tiny, yet an important insect that plays a silent but significant role in improving soil quality and keeping greenhouse gas (GHG) emission undercheck -- dung beetles -- now face the threat of extinction.

“Their population is declining because of increasing concretisation, changing landscape and lack of availability and poor quality of dung,” said Priyadarsanan Dharma Rajan, Senior Fellow, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE).

Researchers from ATREE said the world has over 5,000 dung beetle species, of which 500 are in India and 130 in Bengaluru.

Rajan said dung beetles need soil for burying the dung, but availability of such spaces has now become limited. Also the quality of dung is decreasing with cattle feeding on some dangerous items in urban areas, he added.

On an average, a cow produces 30 kg of dung daily and over 10 tonnes per year. As India has the world’s largest livestock population, exceeding 535 million heads, the amount of excrement produced is substantial and plays a crucial role in nutrient cycling.

A significant portion of this dung is processed and decomposed by dung beetles, which belong to the family Scarabaeidae. These beetles feed, breed, and nest in the dung, either burying it or breeding directly within the dung pats.